Lockheed Martin (LMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $351.73

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $351.73 and last traded at $351.08, with a volume of 25087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.13.

The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after buying an additional 199,456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

