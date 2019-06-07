Livent (LTHM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTHM. Gabelli assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Livent to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Livent has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.43 million. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 24.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

