Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Stock Price Down 5%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B)’s share price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 574,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 620,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

