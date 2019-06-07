LHC Group (LHCG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $131.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,762. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

