Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

LDOS stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $78.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5,549.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,376,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $78,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 738,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 105.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

