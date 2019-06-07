Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LTG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective for the company.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.80 million and a PE ratio of 138.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.