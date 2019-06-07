Lands’ End (LE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.64 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1,107.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

