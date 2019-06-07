KT Corp (KT) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in KT were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 471,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,909,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,839,000 after acquiring an additional 289,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 957,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 147,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 99,232 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

