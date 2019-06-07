Kraton Corp (KRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report sales of $536.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.00 million. Kraton posted sales of $538.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kraton to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kraton in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at $493,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 137.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 107.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 173,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,425. The company has a market cap of $829.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.20. Kraton has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.