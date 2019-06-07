King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 14,985 Shares of Viewray Inc (VRAY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Viewray were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Viewray by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,114,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viewray by 59.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,417 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Viewray by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viewray by 5,511.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 554,237 shares in the last quarter.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viewray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of Viewray stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,734. The stock has a market cap of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

