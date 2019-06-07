King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.40 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,870. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.42.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $609.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

