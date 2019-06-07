Kier Group (KIE) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kier Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 556.75 ($7.27).

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($2.03) on Monday. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $235.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.70%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

