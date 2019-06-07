Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KeySight reported stellar second-quarter results. The company’s focus on launching new solutions for growth markets like 5G, IoT, next-generation wireless, high-speed datacenters and automotive & energy is a key catalyst. Further, collaborations with Qualcomm, Xilinx and AT&T are expected to fortify presence in the 5G network emulation market. The acquisitions of Ixia, Anite and AT4 Wireless have enriched Keysight’s 5G solutions portfolio. However, the company provided a tepid third-quarter guidance owing to it’s connection with the Chinese telecom giant, Huawei. Also, leveraged balance sheet and integration risks remain major concerns. Further, Keysight derives a significant proportion of its revenues from outside the United States rendering it susceptible to exchange rate volatility.”

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies to a top pick rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.29.

KEYS opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,661 shares of company stock worth $2,660,605. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.