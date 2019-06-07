Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,042 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,649,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $163,055,394.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,300,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 74,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,286,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,901,889 shares of company stock worth $986,024,382 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $105.11 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/kays-financial-advisory-corp-adv-purchases-new-stake-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.