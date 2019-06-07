Joint Corp (JYNT) Director James H. Amos, Jr. Purchases 4,000 Shares

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 138,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,110. Joint Corp has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $222.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.50, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

