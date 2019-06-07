John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (BTO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 81.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE BTO opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 170,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,453,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

