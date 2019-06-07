Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Merus NV’s FY2023 Earnings (MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Merus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

