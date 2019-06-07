JD.Com (JD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.67 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.