JD.Com (JD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.
Shares of JD stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.67 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $45.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
