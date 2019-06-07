Jacobs Engineering Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,504 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,311% compared to the average volume of 220 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $1,769,699. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828,881 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,077,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/jacobs-engineering-group-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.