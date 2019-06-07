J.Jill Inc (JILL) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 32.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 85,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

JILL opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. J.Jill Inc has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.06.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. J.Jill’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JILL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

