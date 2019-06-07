ITE Group (ITE) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of ITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of LON:ITE opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million and a PE ratio of -84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. ITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.10 ($1.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. ITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.22%.

In other ITE Group news, insider Richard Last acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

About ITE Group

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

