iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

JKF opened at $105.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

