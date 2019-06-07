IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.85 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00399114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.02527708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00152717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,015,873,413 coins and its circulating supply is 320,276,674 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

