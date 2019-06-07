Iomart Group (IOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Iomart Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $380.25 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86. Iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 308 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

