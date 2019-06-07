Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.90

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 33512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

