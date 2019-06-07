inTEST (INTT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

inTEST stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in inTEST by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.