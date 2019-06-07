Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,966.67 ($64.90).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,368.42 ($70.15) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of LON:IHG traded up GBX 161 ($2.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,215 ($68.14). The stock had a trading volume of 576,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,315.79 ($69.46).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

