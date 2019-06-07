Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

Shares of CSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.11. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/institutional-family-asset-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-victoryshares-us-small-cap-volatility-wtd-csa.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.