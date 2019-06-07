Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,902.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $24,902.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $765.07 or 0.09472272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038614 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013436 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.