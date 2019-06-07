Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) SVP Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $349,216.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $230,212.70.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $212,192.43.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,076 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $125,074.24.

VEEV stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 289,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,864. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) SVP Sells 450 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/insider-selling-veeva-systems-inc-veev-svp-sells-450-shares-of-stock.html.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.