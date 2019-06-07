Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,392.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRNS opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Transcat had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/insider-selling-transcat-inc-trns-director-sells-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.