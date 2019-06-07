Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) CEO Sells 1,186 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $330,194.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $326,909.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,183 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $294,850.92.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $289.71 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

