Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) EVP Sells 1,369 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Allen Shaheen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $29,224.80.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $62.77. 132,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

