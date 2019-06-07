Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Darren Grasby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $165,240.00.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,852,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,270,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

