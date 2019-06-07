Insider Buying: Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) insider Tanith Dodge bought 6,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 658 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £39,480 ($51,587.61).

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Robert Walters PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814 ($10.64).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWA shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

