Insider Buying: Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) VP Buys 13,299 Shares of Stock

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) VP James R. Sneed purchased 13,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $12,634.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 171,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $355.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 183,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

