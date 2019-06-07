K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Anthony John Ford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £63,500 ($82,974.00).

Anthony John Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Anthony John Ford bought 50,000 shares of K3 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,467.40).

K3 Capital Group stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Friday, April 5th.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/insider-buying-k3-capital-group-plc-k3c-insider-purchases-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.