Insider Buying: Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Insider Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Mark Lavelle acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($40.77) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.68).

Mark Lavelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Mark Lavelle acquired 5 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) per share, for a total transaction of £142.70 ($186.46).

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 3,119.20 ($40.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 million and a PE ratio of 23.04. Judges Scientific PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,300 ($43.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 28 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

