Insider Buying: Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Director Acquires 2,740 Shares of Stock

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $43,675.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FDUS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,719. The company has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidus Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

