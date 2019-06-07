INPEX CORP/ADR (IPXHY) vs. CGG (CGGYY) Critical Review

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get INPEX CORP/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

INPEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INPEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CGG does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPEX CORP/ADR 4.72% 3.95% 2.92% CGG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and CGG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPEX CORP/ADR $8.43 billion 1.41 $363.25 million N/A N/A CGG $1.19 billion 0.99 -$95.80 million N/A N/A

INPEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Summary

INPEX CORP/ADR beats CGG on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands. It also provides geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and data management services and software to its clients, as well as collects, develops, and licenses geological data under the Robertson brand. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells seismic equipment used for land and marine seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land vibrators or marine air guns. It also provides integrated solutions; and customer support services, such as training. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique  Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.