Innova Price Hits $0.0284 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $143,509.00 and $637.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001189 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

