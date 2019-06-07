Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Insider Sells $24,936.00 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) insider Philip Curran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $24,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IOSP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.55. 423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Innospec by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Innospec by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

