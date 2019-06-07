Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Innophos worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPHS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Innophos by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Innophos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Innophos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Innophos by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innophos by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Innophos in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innophos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

