Incyte Co. (INCY) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,496.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 78,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,557. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.20. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

