Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $340.11 and last traded at $335.49. 1,202,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 961,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $1,062,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.45, for a total value of $38,991.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,232,996. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

