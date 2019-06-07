Ignition Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Ignition has a market cap of $93,306.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00078991 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008372 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00188063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001937 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006662 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

