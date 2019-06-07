IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Position Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $335,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.46. 11,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

