IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Insider Sells $650,364.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Giovani Twigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Giovani Twigge sold 2,015 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $503,750.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $259.68 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

