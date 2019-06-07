Hydrogen Price Up 108.8% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BitMart, IDAX and Mercatox. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Upbit, DEx.top, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

