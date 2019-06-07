Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,803. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

